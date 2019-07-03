Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

San Antonio Police Searching for Teen They Believe Shot His Father

Posted By on Wed, Jul 3, 2019 at 1:07 PM

click to enlarge SARAH FLOOD-BAUMAN
  • Sarah Flood-Bauman
After a man was found outside his home with gunshot wounds, police are searching for the suspected shooter, who they say is likely the man's son.

Officers found the 38-year-old victim at his home in the 5500 block of Hayden Drive, not far from Old Pearsall Road, early Wednesday morning. He'd been shot multiple times in the abdomen.

Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital. He is said to be in critical condition. Meanwhile, officers are searching for the victim's 16-year-old son, who they believe fired the shots.

According to KSAT, the father and son had "ongoing problems" that escalated into a shooting after the father "scolded" the suspect in front of his friends by telling him to turn down his music.



Relatives searched the neighborhood for the teen immediately after shooting and police later did the same using a helicopter. Both searches were unsuccessful.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's Joaquin Castro Tweets Images and Video of Migrants in Border Detention Center Read More

  2. Harlandale ISD Suspends Superintendent Rey Madrigal with Intent to Terminate Contract Read More

  3. Calling the Culture in Border Patrol 'Rancid,' San Antonio's Joaquin Castro Calls for a Congressional Probe of the Agency Read More

  4. San Antonio's Sen. José Menéndez Sends Letter Asking AG Ken Paxton to Sue the Feds Over Migrant Detention Centers Read More

  5. Survivors of Domestic Violence at Town Hall Call on Lawmakers to Reverse Disturbing Trend in San Antonio Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation