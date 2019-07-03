San Antonio Police Searching for Teen They Believe Shot His Father

click to enlarge
After a man was found outside his home with gunshot wounds, police are searching for the suspected shooter, who they say is likely the man's son.
Officers found the 38-year-old victim at his home in the 5500 block of Hayden Drive, not far from Old Pearsall Road, early Wednesday morning. He'd been shot multiple times
in the abdomen.
Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital. He is said to be in critical condition. Meanwhile, officers are searching for the victim's 16-year-old son
, who they believe fired the shots.
According to KSAT, the father and son had "ongoing problems" that escalated into a shooting after the father "scolded"
the suspect in front of his friends by telling him to turn down his music.
Relatives searched the neighborhood for the teen immediately after shooting and police later did the same using a helicopter. Both searches were unsuccessful.
