Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Whataburger Giving Out Free Food, Movie Tickets to San Antonians Who Donate Blood

Posted By on Wed, Jul 3, 2019 at 4:53 PM

click to enlarge VIA MSKCC.ORG
  • via mskcc.org

Whataburger and the Alamo Drafthouse have teamed up with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center to reward blood donors as part of their July “Burger and a Movie” promotion. Throughout the month, donors will receive a coupon for a free Whataburger and an Alamo Drafthouse ticket, and those who give July 1-8 will receive two tickets. All donors will be entered for a chance to win one of three “Whataburger for a year” packages as well.

According to Elizabeth Waltman, Chief Operating Officer of the STBTC, this partnership not only increases blood donations but has become a summer tradition many donors have looked forward to for the last three years.

The STBTC website states in order for South Texas to avoid hitting a critical blood shortage, at least 400 blood donations must be collected per day.

Identification needs to be presented before donating, and anyone who is 16 years old and weighs at least 120 pounds (with a signed parental consent form) or 17 years old and above and weighs at least 110 pounds and in good health may donate blood. Refreshments will be provided, and donors are encouraged to eat before and after donating.



