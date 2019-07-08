Email
Monday, July 8, 2019

San Antonio Police Arrest Man Accused of Stabbing, Killing His Nephew

Posted By on Mon, Jul 8, 2019 at 12:55 PM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY JAIL
  • Bexar County Jail
Police officers have arrested a 45-year-old man accused of killing his own nephew earlier several weeks ago.

Joe Rodriguez has been on the run since May 19, wanted by the police for stabbing his nephew. According to an arrest affidavit, Rodriguez went to Ruben Solis' apartment around 4 a.m. that day, where the pair got into an argument.

The disagreement turned physical when Rodriguez stabbed 31-year-old Solis in the neck, arm and chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Rodriguez ran away. Solis' girlfriend was inside the apartment at the time of the fight and was able to identify Rodriguez as the suspect.



Rodriguez was found and arrested Friday. He's charged with murder.

