Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Court Testimony: Texas Department of Public Safety Employee Took Bribes in Exchange for Commercial Driver's Licenses

Posted By on Tue, Jul 9, 2019 at 2:05 PM

A federal court case has illuminated a scheme by a Texas Department of Public Safety employee who issued 215 commercial driver’s licenses to people who couldn't pass the test to qualify, according to a MySA.com report.

A San Antonio DPS worker is reported to have taken bribes in exchange for the licenses between January 2017 and June of this year, the story says, citing FBI testimony in a local court hearing.

Authorities didn't release the name of the employee or the DPS location where he worked.

The scheme came to light after federal authorities brought charges against two people charged in the case with conspiracy to commit mail fraud. The defendants — truckers Marino Maury Diaz-Leon of San Antonio and Fernando Guardado Vazquez of Austin — are accused of offering bribes to the DPS employee, according to FBI testimony.



According to authorities, the license scheme came to light after a DPS audit. An investigation by DPS and the Texas Rangers followed.

