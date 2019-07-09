Email
Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Driver Flees Scene After Crashing Car Into West Side Bill Miller Bar-B-Q

Posted By on Tue, Jul 9, 2019 at 12:04 PM

click to enlarge Here's a Google Maps view of the restaurant, pre-crash. - GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
  • Here's a Google Maps view of the restaurant, pre-crash.
Police are searching for a driver who barreled into a Bill Miller Bar-B-Q restaurant early Tuesday morning and fled the scene.

According to multiple reports, officers responded to the local barbecue chain's  location on the 2700 block of Culebra Road around 2:30 a.m. to see that a sedan had struck the building. A witness told officers that the car's driver had rammed into her SUV from behind.

The witness said the impact caused the sedan to go out of control and drive through the Bill Miller parking lot and into the side of the building. Inside the restaurant, the collision knocked over tables and chairs. It also displaced bricks and broke glass.

The crash also caused the car to catch fire, though firefighters were able to put out the flames and prevent further damage. Since the restaurant was closed, there was no one inside the building. The witness who the suspect rammed was cleared by paramedics at the scene.



The witness told police that the sedan driver fled the scene on foot following the crash.

Ahead of opening time, employees gathered at the restaurant to clean up the scene. A manager told KSAT they plan to reopen "as soon as possible." According to KENS 5, the estimated damaged is between $10,000 and $15,000.

