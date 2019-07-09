Police Identify Suspected Drunk Driver Who Crashed Into Car, Seriously Injuring Three People

click to enlarge
A man police say is responsible for seriously injuring three people in a T-bone crash on the city's South Side has been taken into custody.
Authorities have arrested Carlos Perez, the suspected drunk driver
who police said was traveling Southcross Road on Sunday when he hit a curb and lost control. Perez's Ford Explorer veered into oncoming traffic
, T-boning a silver Nissan.
The Nissan driver, a 26-year-old woman, and a 6-year-old boy inside the vehicle suffered serious injuries. A 4-year-old girl also reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries as a result.
Authorities suspect Perez, 36, of driving under the influence, and police said he smelled of booze. According to a MySA.com report
, he attempted to flee the scene following the collision. Two deputies from Zavala County were able to detain Perez, however. KENS 5 shared video
of his arrest, in which he can be heard screaming.
Perez has since been charged
with intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury, coma or trauma. He is being held on a $105,000 bail.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.