Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Body of Missing Devine Woman Found in Medina County Alongside That of Her Abductor

  • Devine Police Department
Two bodies were found in Medina County on Tuesday, one of which was confirmed as that of a Devine woman who went missing last month.

Family and friends are mourning Jessica Sanchez, who was reportedly kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend Jorge Jaramillo on June 30. Jaramillo allegedly climbed through a window at Sanchez's house and forced her to leave at gunpoint in front of the victim's daughters.

Although the cause of death has yet to be determined by a medical examiner, Sanchez's father told KENS 5 that it appears to have been a murder-suicide.

The bodies were discovered by Gary Mangold, who said they had likely been underneath a tree on his farm for the past nine days. Jaramillo's car was discovered Sunday about 100 yards from where Mangold found the remains.



Sanchez's death comes after she filed an emergency protection order against Jaramillo, according to the Devine Police Department. After several years together, the couple broke up in May. Sanchez's sister said their relationship ended when Jaramillo held a knife to Sanchez's throat on Memorial Day.

