Video Shows Fight at San Antonio Bar Following Soccer Match
By Sarah Martinez
San Antonians who packed into Ojos Locos Sports Cantina on Sunday got to see more than just the U.S.-Mexico soccer match.
Video shared by Facebook user Eddie Aguilar shows one big-ass fight breaking out among the fans. The video shows lots of bar patrons throwing punches while others try to break up the brawl.
As of press time, the video has racked up more than 200,000 views.
According to a KSAT report
, police responded to a call about a fight at the bar around 10:23 p.m. Sunday. Authorities have yet to release information on the cause of the punch-up, but it seems like a fair guess the soccer match inspired some shit-talking that turned physical.
