Thursday, July 11, 2019

Argument Leads to Woman Hitting Man with Her Car on South Side

San Antonio police have arrested a woman for hitting a man with her vehicle early Thursday morning on the South Side.

Police said a woman and man leaving a bar got into an argument, prompting the man to get out of the vehicle and walk off with the woman's property. The woman then drove past the man and tried to cut him off.

A witness told police that the woman did this again, but this time struck him with her vehicle near South Zarzamora Street and Division Avenue. The man was transported to University Hospital with a broken ankle.

The woman was detained after a police officer later spotted her vehicle.



The woman's charges have not been set at this time. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

