City Offering Free Landfill Day in San Antonio This Saturday

Bitters Brush Recycling Center, 1800 Wurzbach Pkwy. (Brush only)



Bitters Bulky Waste Collection Center, 1800 Wurzbach Pkwy. (Bulky items only)



Republic Services Landfill, 7000 IH 10 E



Rigsby Avenue Bulky Waste Collection Center, 2755 Rigsby Ave. (Bulky items only)



Frio City Road Bulky Waste Collection Center, 1531 Frio City Road (Bulky items only)



Southside Brush & Bulky Waste Collection Center, 5450 Castroville Road (Brush and bulky items only)



Culebra Road Bulky Waste and HHW Collection Center, 7030 Culebra Road (Bulky items and HHW only)



Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling Center, 8963 Nelson Road (Brush only)



Waste Management Landfill, 8611 Covel Road



TDS Transfer Station, 11601 Starcrest (Bulky items only) click to enlarge Facebook / City of San Antonio Solid Waste Management



Do you have a garage or shed full of stuff? De-cluttering and don't know where to take any unwanted items? Well, you're in luck!The City of San Antonio is hosting a Free Landfill Day this Saturday, July 13 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m to help you get rid of those unwanted bulky items.The event is only available to San Antonio residents who pay a solid waste rate. Residents must bring a valid picture ID and a copy of their most recent CPS Energy Statement.Sites participating in the event will accept most things like appliances, bagged litter, brush, carpet, fencing material, furniture, mattresses, tires, toilets and water heaters.They will not accept roofing materials, sheet rock, dirt, brick, lumber or construction materials. In addition, no industrial, commercial or construction waste will be accepted. Loads must also be covered with a tarp, the city stated.Participating locations include: