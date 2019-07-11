Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV Appears in PETA PSA to Prevent People From Leaving Pets in Hot Cars

You can add "animal rights activist" to baby Spur Lonnie Walker IV's resume.
Walker, who's playing in the NBA's Summer League ahead of his second season with the Spurs, appeared in a new PSA for the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA. Walker's dog Zola, whom he frequently shows off on Instagram, also appeared in the PSA.
In the video, a friend and Zola head inside a store while Walker stays in the backseat to show what it's like when owners leave their pets in a car during the summer. Animals left in cars can suffer from heatstroke and die, and the video shows Walker sweating, gasping for air and getting delirious as the internal temperature reaches 109 degrees 20 minutes after the friend and Zola leave.
"If you see a dog alone in a hot car, take down the car's information and contact the dog's guardians," Walker says in the video. "Or just call the authorities. You could save a life."
PETA advises concerned citizens to remain at the scene until the owners come back or authorities arrive. If officers are taking too long to respond and the pet appears to be in imminent danger, PETA encourages finding one or several witnesses who agree and will support your decision to save the animal.
The video points out that dogs can't sweat from most of their body so they primarily cool themselves by panting. This leaves dogs at greater risk of suffering from heatstroke.