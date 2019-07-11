Study Ranks the Best Neighborhoods in San Antonio for 2019

click to enlarge
Niche.com, a website devoted to help "find where you belong," has released its 2019 list of the best places to live in the San Antonio area
Niche comes out with the rankings every year, and the livability data is based on crime statistics, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities and local amenities.
No. 1 – Terrell Hills
A+
Public schools: A
Housing: A
Good for families: A+
Nightlife: A+
Diversity: A
Terrell Hills is a neighborhood in San Antonio with a population of 9,856. Many retirees live in Terrell Hills and residents tend to lean conservative and the public schools are highly-rated.
Here's what Niche users had to say about the Terrell Hills area:
No. 2 – Oakland Estates
A+
Public schools: A-
Housing: A-
Good for families: A+
Nightlife: A
Diversity: A+
Oakland Estates is a neighborhood in San Antonio with a population of 7,805. Many families, young professionals and retirees live in Oakland Estates. Residents tend to have moderate political views while the schools in the area receive high marks.
No. 3– Northeast Inner Loop
A+
Public schools: A
Housing: A
Good for families: A+
Nightlife: A
Diversity: A-
Northeast Inner Loop is a neighborhood in San Antonio with a population of 17,441. Residents of Northeast Inner Loop tend to lean conservative and the public schools are highly-rated as well.
Here's what Niche users had to say about the Northeast Inner Loop area:
While these neighborhoods came out on top, here's how the rest of San Antonio did.
No. 4 - Alamo Heights
No. 5 - Monte Vista
No. 6 - Tanglewood Ridge
No. 7 - Huebner/Leon Creeks
No. 8 - Fort Sam Houston
No. 9 - Northwest
No. 10 - Mahncke Park
No. 11 - Government Hill
No. 12 - North Central
No. 13 - Westfort
No. 14 - Tobin Hill
No. 15 - Lavaca
No. 16 - Five Points
No. 17 - Midtown
No. 18 - I-10 East Corridor (Area)
No. 19 - Ingram Hill
No. 20 - Near Northwest
No. 21 - Greater Delview
No. 22 - St. Hedwig
No. 23 - Elmendorf
No. 24 - Camelot
No. 25 - Downtown
