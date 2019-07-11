Email
Thursday, July 11, 2019

Vultures Flying Over San Antonio Park Lead to Discovery of Human Remains

Posted By on Thu, Jul 11, 2019 at 10:46 AM

Authorities found human remains along Salado Creek at the Tobin Park Trailhead Wednesday afternoon after a man said he said vultures circling the area.

According to reports, the man who spotted the vultures was prompted to call police after he found a human skull. When authorities arrived on the scene, the man led officers to the area where he discovered the skull. Officers continued to search the grounds and located a decomposed body about 75 yards away near the Oakwell Trailhead.

Detectives are unsure whether the skull and body belong to the same person, or if there are two potential victims, KSAT reports.

Police are continuing to investigate to determine a cause of death.



