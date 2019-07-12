Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 12, 2019

Bexar County Sheriff Says It's 'Way Too Early' to Tell if Human Remains Belong to Missing Woman Andreen McDonald

Posted By on Fri, Jul 12, 2019 at 12:09 PM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Human remains were found Thursday evening in an area where Bexar County Sheriff's Office investigators have searched for missing woman Andreen McDonald.

On Friday, Sheriff Javier Salazar said it's "way too early" to determine whether they've found the body of McDonald, who was reported missing on March 1.

Salazar said a decomposed skull and several bones were found on a piece of private property that had yet to be searched in the course of investigating McDonald's disappearance. The owners oversee several properties and don't often visit the 50-acre parcel where a family friend made the discovery.

"This is actually, quite literally, ground zero for the search for Andreen McDonald,” Salazar told MySA.com.



The bones have likely been there for several months, Salazar added. According to a KSAT report, the remains have yet to be sent for testing, since authorities were still investigating the scene Friday morning.

While the sheriff's office hopes to give McDonald's family closure, detectives have yet to find significant personal items at the scene that indicate they've found the 29-year-old mother and business owner.

Her husband, Andre McDonald, has been under house arrest for several months after posting bond on a tampering with evidence charge in relation to McDonald's disappearance.

"The timelines seems to match up," Salazar said. "But we don't want to get too hopeful. We've been down this road before."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Authorities Confirm Human Remains Belong to Andreen McDonald, Husband Charged with Murder Read More

  2. Study Ranks the Best Neighborhoods in San Antonio for 2019 Read More

  3. Don't Panic: TxDOT Says San Antonians Shouldn't Rush to Gas Pumps Ahead of Tropical Storm Barry Read More

  4. Seguin Police Department Believes Woman Left Mother's Decomposed Body in Home for Three Years Read More

  5. Trump's Rescheduled Immigration Raids Will Take Place This Weekend, But Not in San Antonio Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation