Bexar County Sheriff Says It's 'Way Too Early' to Tell if Human Remains Belong to Missing Woman Andreen McDonald

Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Human remains were found Thursday evening in an area where Bexar County Sheriff's Office investigators have searched for missing woman Andreen McDonald.
On Friday, Sheriff Javier Salazar said it's "way too early"
to determine whether they've found the body of McDonald, who was reported missing on March 1.
Salazar said a decomposed skull and several bones were found on a piece of private property that had yet to be searched in the course of investigating McDonald's disappearance. The owners oversee several properties and don't often visit the 50-acre parcel where a family friend made the discovery.
"This is actually, quite literally, ground zero for the search
for Andreen McDonald,” Salazar told MySA.com.
The bones have likely been there for several months, Salazar added. According to a KSAT report
, the remains have yet to be sent for testing, since authorities were still investigating the scene Friday morning.
While the sheriff's office hopes to give McDonald's family closure, detectives have yet to find significant personal items
at the scene that indicate they've found the 29-year-old mother and business owner.
Her husband, Andre McDonald, has been under house arrest
for several months after posting bond on a tampering with evidence charge in relation to McDonald's disappearance.
"The timelines seems to match up," Salazar said. "But we don't want to get too hopeful. We've been down this road before."
