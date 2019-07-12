Seguin Police Department Believes Woman Left Mother's Decomposed Body in Home for Three Years

click to enlarge
Authorities have arrested a woman who allegedly lived with her mother's decomposed body for the past three years.
On Sunday, investigators discovered the body of Jacqueline Louise Crayton at a Seguin home in the 900 block of Anderson Street. She was reportedly 71 years old when she died in 2016.
Seguin police believe the woman suffered a non-life-threatening fall in her bedroom in the home she shared with her daughter, Delissa Navonne Crayton, and teenage granddaughter. According to reports
, investigators believe Delissa Crayton didn't give her mother any medical attention, resulting in the woman's death days later.
A MySA.com report
reveals that the skeletal remains were left "in plain sight."
Delissa Crayton was arrested Wednesday
and has been charged with second-degree felony injury to a child under the age of 15, since the discovery of Jacqueline Crayton's remains came during a Child Protective Services investigation. Delissa Crayton's daughter is currently staying with other family members.
Additional charges
are expected to be handed down as authorities continue to investigate. Delissa Crayton is being held on a $200,000 bond in Guadalupe County.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.