Authorities Confirm Human Remains Belong to Andreen McDonald, Husband Charged with Murder

click to enlarge
-
Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Days after a man found human remains on property close to the area investigators have been searching for Andreen McDonald since her March 1 disappearance, authorities confirmed they are those of the mother and business owner.
On Saturday, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office announced that it used dental records
to confirm the remains belong to McDonald, 29. The private property where the remains were found had not been previously searched, though Sheriff Javier Salazar called the location "ground zero" for the hunt.
"It feels good to say, in a certain sense, that the search for Andreen McDonald is over," Salazar said during a Saturday press conference. "We found her."
Salazar said the remains appeared to have been covered with wood and bones from a deceased cow, then set on fire. The remains were also "somewhat bleached"
from sun exposure since the bones had likely been in the open for the four months since McDonald was reported missing.
According to a warrant
, authorities believe McDonald's young daughter, who is autistic, may have witnessed husband Andre McDonald burning her mother's body.
Since the discovery, Andre McDonald has been arrested and charged with murder. The charge comes after the sheriff's office was only able to detain the 40-year-old Air Force Reserve officer on a charge of tampering with evidence. He was released after a month in custody after a judge lowered his bond from $2 million to $300,000.
Andre McDonald's bail
for the murder charge has been set at $2 million.
"Now we begin the process of taking this to trial," Salazar told reporters
. "We're not going to rest until we bring Andre and anyone else that may be involved to justice."