Monday, July 15, 2019
Bexar County Deputies Bust 8-Liner Gambling Den South of San Antonio
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
on Mon, Jul 15, 2019 at 1:54 PM
Bexar Country sheriff's deputies raided an illegal 8-liner gambling operation late Saturday night south of San Antonio, taking at least two women into custody, according to a KSAT news report
The operation was located in the 19600 block of FM 1937 near US Highway 281 and Loop 1604, according to the TV station. Some two dozen people were inside when deputies made the bust.
Bexar County officials told KSAT the location had been under surveillance for the past few months after a tip from neighbors.
People inside the alleged gambling den received Class C misdemeanor citations, and authorities are conducting an investigation to determine who was running the operation.
