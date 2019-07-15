Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 15, 2019

Bexar County Deputies Bust 8-Liner Gambling Den South of San Antonio

Posted By on Mon, Jul 15, 2019 at 1:54 PM

click to enlarge PEXELS / FANCYCRAVE.COM
  • Pexels / Fancycrave.com
Bexar Country sheriff's deputies raided an illegal 8-liner gambling operation late Saturday night south of San Antonio, taking at least two women into custody, according to a KSAT news report.

The operation was located in the 19600 block of FM 1937 near US Highway 281 and Loop 1604, according to the TV station. Some two dozen people were inside when deputies made the bust.

Bexar County officials told KSAT the location had been under surveillance for the past few months after a tip from neighbors.

People inside the alleged gambling den received Class C misdemeanor citations, and authorities are conducting an investigation to determine who was running the operation. 

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Authorities Confirm Human Remains Belong to Andreen McDonald, Husband Charged with Murder Read More

  2. Study Ranks the Best Neighborhoods in San Antonio for 2019 Read More

  3. Seguin Police Department Believes Woman Left Mother's Decomposed Body in Home for Three Years Read More

  4. Bexar County Sheriff Says It's 'Way Too Early' to Tell if Human Remains Belong to Missing Woman Andreen McDonald Read More

  5. Separate Stolen Vehicle Crashes in San Antonio Leave Two Teens Dead Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation