Monday, July 15, 2019

San Antonio Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen Girl, Threatening to Have Her Father Killed

Posted By on Mon, Jul 15, 2019 at 12:42 PM

click to enlarge SAN ANTONIO POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • San Antonio Police Department
A San Antonio man is in police custody after he reportedly sexually assaulted a teen girl and threatened to kill her father.

A 16-year-old girl, who had been reported as a runaway, was reportedly living with suspect Noah C. Guana. Guana's mother discovered that the teen had moved in early in February, though she said she wasn't aware the girl was underage until the victim's father got in contact with her.

The victim said she met Guana at church.

The teen was taken back to her home, at which point she told her father that she and Guana had sex several times. Guana reportedly picked up the teen when she ran away and took her back to his house where they also allegedly smoked marijuana.



Police said that Guana used social media to stalk the teen and reportedly showed up at her home in an attempt to get her to leave with him. According to a News 4 San Antonio report, Guana reached out to the victim so frequently that he used multiple phone numbers and social media accounts to stay in contact. He's also accused of telling the victim that he could have her father killed if he wanted to.

Guana now faces charges of sexual assault of a child.

