Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Addiction Crisis Hotline to Serve San Antonio Residents Soon

Posted By on Tue, Jul 16, 2019 at 3:30 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
There are several different hotlines that people can call when they are dealing with a variety of issues or crises. Now, there will be one that will cater to San Antonio residents specifically.

For the first time, San Antonio will soon have a 24-hour crisis hotline for anyone struggling with addiction.

According to a News 4 San Antonio report, it will connect people to places where they can get help from local organizations and its resources immediately.

Soon, getting help will be easier than ever before thanks to a new partnership between three local groups: Alpha Home, Lifetime Recovery and Rise Recovery.



These groups may have different target audiences, but they share the same mission: helping people beat addiction.

Later this year, the groups will start a hotline open to anyone that needs help. They hope that by combining the resources they have, the hotline will help people get into counseling quicker, thus enabling them to enter residential treatment and eventually participate in alumni services.

United Way is funding the hotline and hopes to have it up and running soon.

