San Antonio Transgender Woman and Her Father Appear in National Ad Campaign About Acceptance
PostedByRaul Plata
on Tue, Jul 16, 2019 at 3:05 PM
Instagram / @thejessicazyrie
According to the 2015 U.S. Transgender survey, 1.4 million people identify as a different gender than that assigned at birth. That statistic has grown every year, but many transgender individuals still face problems and obstacles.
One of the biggest issues is acceptance, particularly by family members. That is the theme of a recent national TV ad organized by GLADD and Absolut Vodka.
In the partnership, Absolut committed to honoring the past 50 years of Pride by "paying homage to the people, protests, and protagonists who have taken a stand alongside the LGBTQ community fighting for visibility and acceptance."
In doing so, Absolut and GLAAD released a campaign video last month called “Celebrating Trans Acceptance,” starring San Antonio natives, transgender model and advocate Jessica Zyrie and her father Dwayne Price. The video showcases what it means for a father to be accepting and loving of his trans child.