Tuesday, July 16, 2019

San Antonio Transgender Woman and Her Father Appear in National Ad Campaign About Acceptance

Posted By on Tue, Jul 16, 2019 at 3:05 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / @THEJESSICAZYRIE
  • Instagram / @thejessicazyrie
According to the 2015 U.S. Transgender survey, 1.4 million people identify as a different gender than that assigned at birth. That statistic has grown every year, but many transgender individuals still face problems and obstacles.

One of the biggest issues is acceptance, particularly by family members. That is the theme of a recent national TV ad organized by GLADD and Absolut Vodka.

In the partnership, Absolut committed to honoring the past 50 years of Pride by "paying homage to the people, protests, and protagonists who have taken a stand alongside the LGBTQ community fighting for visibility and acceptance."

In doing so, Absolut and GLAAD released a campaign video last month called “Celebrating Trans Acceptance,” starring San Antonio natives, transgender model and advocate Jessica Zyrie and her father Dwayne Price. The video showcases what it means for a father to be accepting and loving of his trans child.



According to a KSAT 12 report, Zyrie took the first steps to live her truth at the age of 16.

The father-daughter duo hope that sharing their story will help other families who are going through the same situation.

Since transitioning, Zyrie now works as a model and has been featured on magazine covers and on the runway at New York Fashion Week, one of the fashion industry's most coveted events.

You can watch the ad below, and keep up with Zyrie by following her on Instagram and Twitter.

