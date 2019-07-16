Email
Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Texas Woman Says She Was Attacked While Tubing in New Braunfels

Posted By on Tue, Jul 16, 2019 at 12:12 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF ELIZABETH ROSE
  • Courtesy of Elizabeth Rose
A day tubing ended with a Texas woman needing plastic surgery after she said a group of other women brutally beat her.

Lindsey Rose of Houston said she was floating the Guadalupe River at the Lazy L&L Campground on Saturday when a stranger tried to take her inner tube. According to Rose, she asked the woman if she was seriously trying to steal her float.

Rose said she was attacked by the woman and three others, though she said she doesn't remember much of the attack, according to a report from Houston's KPRC 2. Her boyfriend attempted to get the assailants away from her off, and the group eventually fled in a black Dodge Ram pickup.
Rose said she awoke in a pool of blood and was rushed to a San Antonio hospital. She reportedly suffered two black eyes, a deep gash in her forehead, several cuts across her body and a broken nose requiring three layers of stitches.

"I had to have plastic surgery over floats, that's just crazy," Rose told the Houston news station. "What is this world coming to?"



The Comal County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the incident.

