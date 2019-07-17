Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Immigration Groups Sue Trump Administration Over New Policy That Effectively Stops Central Americans From Seeking U.S. Asylum

Posted By on Wed, Jul 17, 2019 at 1:31 PM

click to enlarge GAGE SKIDMORE / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / CHRISTINA MORILLO
  • Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons / Christina Morillo
Immigrant-rights groups have sued the Trump administration to block its new rule aimed at all but eliminating the ability of Central Americans fleeing persecution to ask for asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The plaintiffs — represented by the ACLU — filed in a San Francisco federal court for an injunction halting the new rule. The change was unveiled Monday as part of the administration's hardline immigration policy.

The Trump administration wants to deny protection to all migrants who fail to apply for asylum in at least one country they pass through on their way to the United States. According to legal experts, that barrier would essentially lock out any asylum seekers who are not from Mexico or who have not arrived by sea.

“It is obvious and well understood that asylum seekers often pass through third countries on their way to seeking refuge in the United States,” according to the ALCU's petition. “Accordingly, in crafting the statutory provisions governing asylum, Congress took care to ensure that noncitizens within our country or at the border would be able to seek asylum even if they transited through another country to reach the United States.”



A federal court in November blocked a previous attempt by the administration to impose similarly restrictive asylum rules, suggesting the current asylum ban is also unlikely to withstand legal scrutiny.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Woman Says She Was Attacked While Tubing in New Braunfels Read More

  2. San Antonio Transgender Woman and Her Father Appear in National Ad Campaign About Acceptance Read More

  3. Authorities Arrest San Antonio Man Who Ran Over Officer's Bike During Traffic Stop Read More

  4. Former Metro Health Director Colleen Bridger Promoted to Assistant City Manager Read More

  5. Gina Ortiz Jones Tops Fundraising in Her Race as Opponent Will Hurd Faces Spanish-Language Attack Ad Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation