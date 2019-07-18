Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 18, 2019

San Antonio Woman Arrested After She Allegedly Met Up With Man, Shot Him in the Face

Posted By on Thu, Jul 18, 2019 at 12:46 PM

click image FACEBOOK / BEXARCOUNTYSHERIFF
  • Facebook / BexarCountySheriff
Authorities have arrested a San Antonio woman in connection to one of the bodies discovered around town in recent weeks.

Police picked up Aliza Marie Cantu on Wednesday, alleging that the 23-year-old used social media to meet up with and kill a man on Monday. Police said Cantu pulled out a handgun and shot the victim, identified as 22-year-old Marc Anthony Ramirez, in the face. The death has been ruled a homicide.

Ramirez's body was discovered by a FedEx driver on the side of the road near the the intersection of Rustic Oak and Running Springs.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office shared footage of Cantu's arrest.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's Will Hurd One of Just Four Congressional Republicans to Condemn Trump's Racist Tweets Read More

  2. 10-Year-Old Boy Takes Truck for Joy Ride, Leads Converse Police on Chase Read More

  3. Humanizing the Data: San Antonio Public Health Guru Colleen Bridger Moves Into Larger Role with the City Read More

  4. CPS Chief Paula Gold-Williams Resigns as Chamber Chair, Citing Lawsuit Over City's Paid Sick Leave Ordinance Read More

  5. San Antonio Transgender Woman and Her Father Appear in National Ad Campaign About Acceptance Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation