San Antonio Woman Arrested After She Allegedly Met Up With Man, Shot Him in the Face

click image Facebook / BexarCountySheriff

Authorities have arrested a San Antonio woman in connection to one of the bodies discovered around town in recent weeks.Police picked up Aliza Marie Cantu on Wednesday, alleging that the 23-year-old used social media to meet up with and kill a man on Monday. Police said Cantu pulled out a handgun and shot the victim, identified as 22-year-old Marc Anthony Ramirez, in the face. The death has been ruled a homicide.Ramirez's body was discovered by a FedEx driver on the side of the road near the the intersection of Rustic Oak and Running Springs.The Bexar County Sheriff's Office shared footage of Cantu's arrest.