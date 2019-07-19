Bexar County Grand Jury Votes Not to Indict SAPD Officer Who Fatally Shot Charles Roundtree Jr.

-
Family members regularly protest in front of the Bexar County Courthouse, demanding justice for Charles "Chop" Roundtree Jr.
A Bexar County grand jury has declined to indict a San Antonio police officer
who fatally shot a teen bystander last fall.
The decision comes nine months after Officer Steve Casanova responded to an assault call at a home on the city's West Side. Casanova said the suspect, Davante Snowden, reached for a gun in his waistband, prompting the officer to open fire.
One of the bullets went through Snowden's rear end and into 18-year-old Charles "Chop" Roundtree Jr.'s chest, killing him.
"Although the decision of the grand jury may not be the decision that was hoped for by the family of Charles Roundtree Jr., we respect the grand jury's decision and extend our sympathy to the Roundtree family," District Attorney Joe Gonzales said
The decision ultimately means that no one is considered criminally responsible for Roundtree's death.
Body cam footage
obtained by KENS 5 shows Casanova firing his weapon. Investigators later found a gun outside of the home and said it was linked to Snowden. His DNA was not found on the weapon
, but he was indicted for illegally possessing the gun. That trial is still pending.
The grand jury's decision not to indict Casanova comes just weeks after Roundtree's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Casanova and the San Antonio Police Department.
Casanova reportedly remains on administrative duty.
