Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 19, 2019

Bexar County Grand Jury Votes Not to Indict SAPD Officer Who Fatally Shot Charles Roundtree Jr.

Posted By on Fri, Jul 19, 2019 at 11:40 AM

Family members regularly protest in front of the Bexar County Courthouse, demanding justice for Charles "Chop" Roundtree Jr. - INSTAGRAM / ATTY_DARYL_WASHINGTON
  • Instagram / atty_daryl_washington
  • Family members regularly protest in front of the Bexar County Courthouse, demanding justice for Charles "Chop" Roundtree Jr.
A Bexar County grand jury has declined to indict a San Antonio police officer who fatally shot a teen bystander last fall.

The decision comes nine months after Officer Steve Casanova responded to an assault call at a home on the city's West Side. Casanova said the suspect, Davante Snowden, reached for a gun in his waistband, prompting the officer to open fire.

One of the bullets went through Snowden's rear end and into 18-year-old Charles "Chop" Roundtree Jr.'s chest, killing him.

"Although the decision of the grand jury may not be the decision that was hoped for by the family of Charles Roundtree Jr., we respect the grand jury's decision and extend our sympathy to the Roundtree family," District Attorney Joe Gonzales said.



The decision ultimately means that no one is considered criminally responsible for Roundtree's death.

Body cam footage obtained by KENS 5 shows Casanova firing his weapon. Investigators later found a gun outside of the home and said it was linked to Snowden. His DNA was not found on the weapon, but he was indicted for illegally possessing the gun. That trial is still pending.

The grand jury's decision not to indict Casanova comes just weeks after Roundtree's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Casanova and the San Antonio Police Department.

Casanova reportedly remains on administrative duty.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. High Number of Bodies Recently Found in San Antonio Concerns Community, Draws 'Serial Killer' Speculation Read More

  2. San Antonio Woman Arrested After She Allegedly Met Up With Man, Shot Him in the Face Read More

  3. City of San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center Has Aided 25,700 People Since It Opened Read More

  4. Julián Castro and Beto O'Rourke Fall Behind Other Democratic Presidential Hopefuls in Fundraising Read More

  5. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar Continues Looking for His Defining Moment Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation