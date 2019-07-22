Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 22, 2019

Georgia Blind Salamander Bred in Captivity for the First Time at the San Antonio Zoo

Posted By on Mon, Jul 22, 2019 at 12:54 PM

click to enlarge DANTÉ FENOLIO
  • Danté Fenolio
The San Antonio Zoo's Center for Conservation and Research has another achievement under its belt. The zoo is now home to ten hatchlings of the Georgia blind salamander (Eurycea wallacei), an imperiled amphibian native to the Floridan Aquifer, a massive subterranean body of water that runs below the states of Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

The successful reproduction of the salamander is the culmination of 11 years of work by the zoo's Vice President of Conservation and Research, Danté Fenolio, and Matthew Niemiller of the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Although the species is still being considered for listing on the federal Endangered Species List, it is considered a state-threatened species in Georgia due to its limited range and fragmented populations, as well as concerns about the aquifer's future water quality and quantity.
click to enlarge One week old Eurycea wallacei larvae - DANTÉ FENOLIO
  • Danté Fenolio
  • One week old Eurycea wallacei larvae
“Very little is known about the biology of this salamander and our Conservation & Research Center continues to find success in breeding these species that are at risk from disappearing from our planet” says Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “From this point, we can write the playbook on how to breed these species in the care of man and create assurance colonies.”

The best part? This research was partially funded by proceeds from the Conserveza Blonde Ale, a beer made in collaboration with Freetail Brewing Company to help support conservation efforts at the zoo. You can grab it on tap at Freetail's Brewpub right now.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Transgender Woman and Her Father Appear in National Ad Campaign About Acceptance Read More

  2. ICYMI: Motorcyclist Busted By Police After He Stopped for Gas During High-Speed Chase Read More

  3. Subtle He Ain't: Texas Governor Signs So-Called 'Save Chick-fil-A' Bill While Surrounded by People Holding Chick-fil-A Cups Read More

  4. High Number of Bodies Recently Found in San Antonio Concerns Community, Draws 'Serial Killer' Speculation Read More

  5. Wendy Davis Confirms She's Running Against Chip Roy to Represent San Antonio and Austin in Congress Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation