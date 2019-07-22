H-E-B to Offer Savings for Teachers Ahead of Back-to-School Shopping

click to enlarge
H-E-B is offering teachers 15% off coupons to help them save money on essential classroom supplies as they prepare for back-to-school.
Early childhood, pre-K, K-12 and authorized home school teachers can register to receive a coupon that applies to school and office supplies as well as select household items. Pens, pencils, binders, art supplies, office accessories, hand sanitizer, facial tissues and more
are included in the promotion. This initiative is part of H-E-B’s efforts to support public education in Texas.
“During the school year, most teachers end up having to spend their own money on school supplies for their classrooms,” H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs Winell Herron said in a press release. “Our goal is to relieve some of that burden and provide even more savings to our educators, helping them get what they need for the new school year. As a big supporter of education, H-E-B invests in our teachers, helping them teach and inspire the next generation of leaders and innovators right here in Texas.”
Teachers must register at heb.com/teachers
by 11:59 p.m. on August 1. Once registered, they will receive their coupon via email after their educator status is confirmed. The coupon can be redeemed in-store from July 31 to August 13 and teachers can save up to $50.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.