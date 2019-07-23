Harlandale ISD Town Hall Meeting Scheduled Following Texas Education Agency Report

click to enlarge
Following a recent Texas Education Agency report that found the district in trouble, Harlandale Independent School District will hold a town hall to encourage community feedback.
A town hall meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on August 1 at Harlandale High School to discuss a response to the TEA accreditation report, so the board can hear from the public on how to proceed. The upcoming meeting comes after a Monday meeting about how it will fill the vacant seat left by former school board trustee David Abundis, who resigned from the position last week.
The board also says it plans to meet with the TEA commissioner in Austin on August 7.
According to a KSAT 12 report
, an investigation of the district by the Texas Education Agency started in 2017 and has focused on how it handles contracts, as well as allegations of nepotism and an alleged violation of the Open Meetings Act.
The school board voted Monday to abide by the TEA's plan to suspend superintendent Rey Madrigal indefinitely with pay, as he has already been given a notice of termination. They also voted to support current interim superintendent Samantha Gallegos in her duties as well.
Plans to place a conservator to oversee the district have already been made by the TEA, as well as lowering the district's accreditation status. If the district doesn't address the problems, it could be placed on probation or lose accreditation.
