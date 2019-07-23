Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

San Antonio Man Accused of Molesting Young Girl, Admitted to 'Having Sexual Attraction' to Her

Posted By on Tue, Jul 23, 2019 at 11:46 AM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY JAIL
  • Bexar County Jail
A San Antonio man is in police custody after a 10-year-old girl said he molested her.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT, 32-year-old Joshua Casas was arrested Monday after the girl said he molested her on at least two occasions.

The affidavit states Casas assaulted the girl while she was showering and reportedly asked her if what he was doing made her uncomfortable. She said that it did.

In another incident, Casas allegedly groped the girl while she was sleeping. The girl told Casas to stop, at which point he blamed his actions on being drunk, according to the KSAT report.



When the suspect spoke to police, he said he was "under the influence of medication" and didn't remember molesting the girl. At the same time, Casas didn't deny touching her.

According to the affidavit, Casas "admitted to having a sexual attraction to the victim [and had to] fight back inappropriate sexual thoughts about her."

Casas has been charged with indecency with a child by contact, a second-degree felony. He's previously been arrested on charges of assaulting family members.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Transgender Woman and Her Father Appear in National Ad Campaign About Acceptance Read More

  2. ICYMI: Motorcyclist Busted By Police After He Stopped for Gas During High-Speed Chase Read More

  3. Subtle He Ain't: Texas Governor Signs So-Called 'Save Chick-fil-A' Bill While Surrounded by People Holding Chick-fil-A Cups Read More

  4. High Number of Bodies Recently Found in San Antonio Concerns Community, Draws 'Serial Killer' Speculation Read More

  5. Georgia Blind Salamander Bred in Captivity for the First Time at the San Antonio Zoo Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation