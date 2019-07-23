San Antonio Man Accused of Molesting Young Girl, Admitted to 'Having Sexual Attraction' to Her

click to enlarge
A San Antonio man is in police custody after a 10-year-old girl said he molested her.
According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT
, 32-year-old Joshua Casas was arrested Monday after the girl said he molested her on at least two occasions.
The affidavit states Casas assaulted the girl while she was showering and reportedly asked her if what he was doing made her uncomfortable. She said that it did.
In another incident, Casas allegedly groped the girl while she was sleeping. The girl told Casas to stop, at which point he blamed his actions on being drunk, according to the KSAT report
.
When the suspect spoke to police, he said he was "under the influence of medication" and didn't remember molesting the girl. At the same time, Casas didn't deny touching her.
According to the affidavit, Casas "admitted to having a sexual attraction
to the victim [and had to] fight back inappropriate sexual thoughts about her."
Casas has been charged with indecency with a child by contact
, a second-degree felony. He's previously been arrested on charges of assaulting family members.
