San Antonio and Texas Are Top Draws for Relocating Millennials, Study Says

San Antonio and Texas' three other largest population centers are millennial magnets, according to a new study.
Using census data, insurance firm Haven Life
, ranked the top cities to which millennials are relocating, and the SA-New Braunfels area landed at No. 15. Austin-Round Rock came in 5th on the list, the Houston area 11th and Dallas-Fort Worth 14th.
Among the factors the company considered in its rankings were cities' growth in millennial residents, the percentage of overall population that millennials make up, median earnings and living costs.
According to the study, here's how the Alamo City stacks up:
- Growth rate from 2012-2017 in millennial population: 11.5%
- Share of millennials in the population: 17.7%
- Millennial median earnings: $35,392
- Cost of living: 6% below U.S. average
Millennials, generally defined as people born between 1981 and 1996, and make up around 73 million of the U.S. population. They are now the largest generation in the country's labor force, according to the Pew Research Center.
