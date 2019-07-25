Email
Thursday, July 25, 2019

Gonzaba Medical, San Antonio Organizations to Give Away 800 Box Fans to Senior Citizens

Posted By on Thu, Jul 25, 2019 at 9:43 PM

There are more than 600 heat-related deaths in the United States each year, but vulnerable populations, particularly senior citizens and children, are at a higher risk.

The Gonzaba Medical Group has teamed up with the City of San Antonio, United Healthcare and SAWS to host a free fan giveaway for senior citizens on Friday, July 26, at Woodlawn Lake Park.

Event partners will distribute more than 800 free box fans to senior citizens who are at least 62 years old, from 9 to 11 a.m. The fans will be distributed first-come, first-serve.

Attendees are invited to enjoy music, refreshments, and connect with community leaders such as District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval, following the fan drive.



Physicians will also be on-site to provide safety tips and remind locals to beat the heat by wearing lightweight and light-color clothing, staying indoors with air conditions and drinking water often.

