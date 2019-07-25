Julián Castro Beefing Up Campaign With More Than a Dozen Key Hires in San Antonio and Key Primary States

click to enlarge
Screenshot via MSNBC
Julián Castro addresses the camera during June's Democratic presidential debate.
Buoyed by his performance
in the first Democratic debate, presidential hopeful Julián Castro has announced 16 new hires and promotions for his campaign.
The new personnel include organizing directors for South Carolina and Nevada, both key primary states, in addition to digital, finance and communications personnel at the campaign's Alamo City headquarters.
“We’ve seen an incredible outpouring of support and enthusiasm for Julián’s campaign following the first debate,” said Maya Rupert, campaign manager for the former SA mayor and Obama housing secretary. “As more and more Americans learn about his candidacy and our support continues to grow, so too will our campaign’s presence across the country."
The new HQ hires include National Finance Director Joseph Czajkowski, a former finance director for the Arizona Democratic Party. A new deputy finance director and finance assistant also will join Czajkowski.
Brielle Insler, previously the chief creative officer of digital marketing firm Düable, has joined as the campaign's digital director. Ashley Fairbanks, who worked on U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar’s campaign, will oversee the creative side of the ad shop.
Castro has also hired a pair of deputy communication directors, one likely familiar to those following San Antonio politics. Alex Sarabia, a former communications and policy adviser to Mayor Ron Nirenberg, will join the campaign, as will Sebastian Kitchen, communications director for Doug Jones during his successful Alabama Senate campaign.
