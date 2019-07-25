Email
Thursday, July 25, 2019

Man Pleads Guilty to String of Sexual Assaults He Committed in Medical Center as a Teenager

Posted By on Thu, Jul 25, 2019 at 12:48 PM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY JAIL
  • Bexar County Jail
A young man accused of raping and robbing multiple women in the Medical Center area has pleaded guilty.

Anton Jamail Harris, 20, pleaded guilty Wednesday to five counts of aggravated sexual assault. The admission of guilt comes after Harris was arrested in June 2017 just two days after graduating from John Marshall High School. At the time, Police Chief William McManus said the suspect would pretend he was running through apartment complexes in the Medical Center to follow victims to their doors, rape them and steal their property.

Authorities said Harris assaulted women over a two-year period beginning in March 2015, when he was 16 years old. Based on DNA evidence and Harris' confession, the suspect was charged with first-degree felonies.

The Bexar County District Attorney's Office recommended that Harris serve 40 years in prison, though Judge Frank Castro said that he may decide otherwise  based on the severity of the charges.



Harris is expected to be sentenced August 20.

