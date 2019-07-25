Email
Thursday, July 25, 2019

San Antonio Man Opens Fire During Argument With Girlfriend, Fatally Shoots Woman in Nearby Apartment

Posted By on Thu, Jul 25, 2019 at 11:39 AM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY JAIL
  • Bexar County Jail
A North Side woman is dead after police say gunfire from a neighbor in her apartment complex sent a bullet through a wall and into her stomach.

On Wednesday night, Amir Muhammad Rasul Powell, 25, looked through his girlfriend's phone and became upset, at which point he began physically assaulting her, police said. Powell then grabbed a gun and fired off multiple shots inside his apartment, aiming at the wall.

According to multiple reports, one of the bullets passed through a vacant apartment and struck neighbor Shawana Robinson in the stomach.

The 30-year-old woman was transported to University Hospital in critical condition but died from her injuries. Local news outlets have reported that the shooting occurred either on Robinson's birthday or the day after her birthday.



Powell reportedly fled the scene, taking both the gun and his girlfriend's cell phone. Authorities later tracked him down and took him into custody.

Powell has been charged with murder and assault-bodily injury, though police continue to investigate the incident. Powell's bond is set at more than $450,000.

