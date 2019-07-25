San Antonio Man Opens Fire During Argument With Girlfriend, Fatally Shoots Woman in Nearby Apartment

click to enlarge
A North Side woman is dead after police say gunfire from a neighbor in her apartment complex sent a bullet through a wall and into her stomach.
On Wednesday night, Amir Muhammad Rasul Powell, 25, looked through his girlfriend's phone and became upset, at which point he began physically assaulting her, police said. Powell then grabbed a gun and fired off multiple shots inside his apartment, aiming at the wall
According to multiple reports, one of the bullets passed through a vacant apartment and struck neighbor Shawana Robinson in the stomach
The 30-year-old woman was transported to University Hospital in critical condition but died from her injuries. Local news outlets have reported
that the shooting occurred either on Robinson's birthday
or the day after her birthday.
Powell reportedly fled the scene, taking both the gun and his girlfriend's cell phone. Authorities later tracked him down and took him into custody.
Powell has been charged with murder and assault-bodily injury, though police continue to investigate
the incident. Powell's bond is set at more than $450,000.
