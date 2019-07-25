Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 25, 2019

Thief Steals Newspaper Delivery Truck in Northwest San Antonio, Hits Patrol Car in Early Morning Heist

Posted By on Thu, Jul 25, 2019 at 12:59 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
San Antonio Police say a man stole a truck from a newspaper delivery man and left a trail of damage along a stretch of Fredericksburg Road early Thursday morning.

The delivery man, who was in the middle of his deliveries, was filling up on gas at a 7-Eleven on Fredericksburg Road and Medical Drive around 5 a.m., a KENS 5 report states.

Police say another man jumped into the truck and drove away from the convenience store. Officers followed him to a Budget Suites at Fredericksburg and Louis Pasteur.

At the motel, officers instructed the man to get out of the vehicle, but instead, he put the truck in reverse, hitting a patrol car and a pillar of the motel.



The suspect then drove down Fredericksburg Road and reportedly abandoned the truck. Authorities said they later arrested the suspect, who currently in custody.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Man Opens Fire During Argument With Girlfriend, Fatally Shoots Woman in Nearby Apartment Read More

  2. Man Pleads Guilty to String of Sexual Assaults He Committed in Medical Center as a Teenager Read More

  3. Sting Operation Leads to Discovery of $500,000 Worth of Meth at Ingram Park Mall Read More

  4. San Antonio Transgender Woman and Her Father Appear in National Ad Campaign About Acceptance Read More

  5. Ready to Dive In? Texas Beaches Have So Much Poop It Could Make You Sick, According to New Report Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation