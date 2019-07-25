Thief Steals Newspaper Delivery Truck in Northwest San Antonio, Hits Patrol Car in Early Morning Heist

click to enlarge
San Antonio Police say a man stole a truck from a newspaper delivery man and left a trail of damage along a stretch of Fredericksburg Road early Thursday morning.
The delivery man, who was in the middle of his deliveries, was filling up on gas at a 7-Eleven on Fredericksburg Road and Medical Drive around 5 a.m., a KENS 5 report states
.
Police say another man jumped into the truck
and drove away from the convenience store. Officers followed him to a Budget Suites at Fredericksburg and Louis Pasteur.
At the motel, officers instructed the man to get out of the vehicle, but instead, he put the truck in reverse, hitting a patrol car and a pillar
of the motel.
The suspect then drove down Fredericksburg Road and reportedly abandoned the truck
. Authorities said they later arrested the suspect, who currently in custody.
