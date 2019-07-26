New Study Says San Antonio Has a Long Way to Go When It Comes to Being Family Friendly

As much as San Antonio likes to hold up its quality of life as a major asset, a new study suggests the city has a long way to go when it comes to being family friendly.
Personal finance website WalletHub's annual ranking of the Best and Worst Places to Raise a Family
slotted the Alamo City at No. 110 among the 182 cities making up the list. That's only a few steps up from last year, when the city came in at No. 125
.
WalletHub's researchers based the rankings on 47 key metrics, from quality of schools and health care to number of attractions and playgrounds per capita. Not surprisingly, San Antonio fared well when it came for stuff for families to do, but not too well when it came to health and educational quality.
By comparison, several other Texas cities scored high in the overall rankings — Plano at No. 4 and Austin at No. 24, for example. The top three ranked cities, in order were Overland Park, Kansas; Freemont, California; and Irvine, California.
SA's poor showing on scores dealing with health and education shouldn't come as much surprise. The city is working to overcome longstanding issues of institutional discrimination and generational poverty that have led to poor health
and educational
outcomes for a huge share of its population.
In other words, no number of family friendly attractions is likely to erase decades of shameful neglect.
