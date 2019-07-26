Reported San Antonio Gang Member Allegedly Raped Teen Girl with Autism

click to enlarge
David Ezquerra of San Antonio is in police custody after an accusation of rape from a teen girl.
Ezequerra was arrested Wednesday night, after a 17-year-old girl who has autism called police on July 7 and said he raped her. The teen said she met the 20-year-old man while walking around the neighborhood. She said the suspect walked her home and the two exchanged phone numbers.
A few days later, Ezquerra went to the teen's home and pushed her inside when the answered the door, according to an arrest affidavit
obtained by KSAT. The suspect told the victim he needed to go to her room, where he allegedly raped her.
The teen said she told Ezquerra "no" and tried hitting him.
Ezquerra left the house, but later returned and assaulted the teen again. The victim told her mother about the assault when she returned home, at which point they called police.
Once Ezquerra was in custody, the victim identified him from a photo lineup and said she was "100% sure."
According to KSAT, Ezquerra is a member of the STL gang
, which is responsible for carjackings and shootings on the city's Northwest Side.
Ezquerra's arrest is based on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault of a disabled person.
