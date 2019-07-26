Email
Friday, July 26, 2019

San Antonio Teen Allegedly Fed Cat, Two Kittens to Pack of Dogs

Posted By on Fri, Jul 26, 2019 at 11:25 AM

FLICKR / WATCHCADDY
  • Flickr / Watchcaddy
A local pet owner is mourning the death of her cat after video footage revealed that a teen neighbor fed the pet to a pack of dogs.

According to a KSAT report, the youth was caught feeding the cat named Bonnie and two kittens to the canines. Animal Care Services confirmed that the teen now faces animal cruelty charges.

"It's really a disturbing scene to see somebody, literally, not take into account the life of another living being," Shannon Sims, assistant director of San Antonio's Animal Care Services, told KSAT.

The pet owner, who has not been identified, said neighbors came to her house last Friday to let her know that they had found three cats, one adult cat and two kittens, in their yard. The adult cat was identified as Bonnie, though the pet owner is unsure who owned the kittens.



The teen's actions were captured on a neighbor's surveillance camera.

"We know that there's a direct correlation between this type of behavior in humans and it escalating into severe criminality and even domestic violence," Sims told KSAT.

The teen will reportedly face animal cruelty charges.

