Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 29, 2019

Teen Inmate on Life Support After Allegedly Attempting Suicide at Bexar County Jail

Posted By on Mon, Jul 29, 2019 at 11:18 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY BEXAR COUNTY
  • Courtesy Bexar County
A young woman is on life support after she attempted suicide Saturday night while in custody at the Bexar County Jail.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office released information about a 19-year-old woman after an officer conducting checks found her hanging in her cell.

Firefighters responded to the call around 11 p.m. and found the inmate unresponsive. Deputies and jail medical staff reportedly performed life-saving measures, according to MySA.com.

The woman was transported to Downtown Baptist Hospital, where she is on life support.



According to records obtained by MySA.com, the woman was booked into  jail July 6 on a charge of terroristic threat on family, a Class A misdemeanor.

The woman was reportedly being held in solitary confinement due to "disruptive behavior" during her arrest, KSAT reports. Solitary confinement entails being locked up for 23 hours per day with one hour allotted for exercise and a shower.

She was being held on an $800 bail, KSAT reports. The woman was reportedly released on a personal recognizance bond Sunday following the suicide attempt.

The sheriff's office's criminal investigations division, internal affairs and public integrity unit are investigating the incident.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New Study Says San Antonio Has a Long Way to Go When It Comes to Being Family Friendly Read More

  2. Reported San Antonio Gang Member Allegedly Raped Teen Girl with Autism Read More

  3. San Antonio Teen Allegedly Fed Cat, Two Kittens to Pack of Dogs Read More

  4. Elderly San Antonio Man Shot in the Face, Killed at Convenience Store Overnight Read More

  5. Texas Education Agency Monitor Blocked From Delivering Reports In South San ISD Open Session Meeting Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation