Teen Inmate on Life Support After Allegedly Attempting Suicide at Bexar County Jail

A young woman is on life support after she attempted suicide Saturday night while in custody at the Bexar County Jail.
The Bexar County Sheriff's Office released information about a 19-year-old woman after an officer conducting checks found her hanging in her cell.
Firefighters responded to the call around 11 p.m. and found the inmate unresponsive. Deputies and jail medical staff reportedly performed life-saving measures, according to MySA.com
.
The woman was transported to Downtown Baptist Hospital, where she is on life support.
According to records obtained by MySA.com
, the woman was booked into jail July 6 on a charge of terroristic threat on family, a Class A misdemeanor.
The woman was reportedly being held in solitary confinement due to "disruptive behavior"
during her arrest, KSAT reports. Solitary confinement entails being locked up for 23 hours per day with one hour allotted for exercise and a shower.
She was being held on an $800 bail, KSAT reports
. The woman was reportedly released on a personal recognizance bond Sunday following the suicide attempt.
The sheriff's office's criminal investigations division, internal affairs and public integrity unit are investigating the incident.
