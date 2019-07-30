Tuesday, July 30, 2019
No Sign of a Slowdown: New Study Ranks San Antonio No. 2 Among Big Cities for Economic Growth Potential
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
on Tue, Jul 30, 2019 at 12:03 PM
click to enlarge
If you're one of those folks alarmed by Alamo City's breakneck growth, here's something else to bring on the heartburn.
An annual study
by Business Facilities
magazine ranks San Antonio No. 2 among the nation's large cities in economic growth potential, trailing only Atlanta. The list tracks factors including job growth, economic data and tech opportunities.
Houston and Austin also appeared on the magazine's list, coming in at No. 4 and No. 6 respectively.
Worthy of note here: Business Facilities
' target readership is folks who conduct corporate site selections, meaning its list is likely a strong indication that SA's on the radar for more outside investment.
While that investment will create jobs and opportunities, it also contributes to population growth and the traffic snarls, rising rents and displacement that accompany it. In other words, hang on for both the good and the bad.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: growth, jobs, economy, San Antonio, traffic, displacement, Business Facilities, Atlanta, economic growth potential, Image