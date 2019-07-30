Email
Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Study: San Antonio Ranks Among the Least Educated Cities in the U.S.

Posted By on Tue, Jul 30, 2019 at 3:39 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SANANTONIO.ULI.ORG
  • Courtesy of sanantonio.uli.org
WalletHub, a personal finance website, has come out with its annual list of the most and least educated cities in the United States.

To determine the rankings, the site compared the 150 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. across 11 metrics. "That data includes the share of adults 25 and older with at least a bachelor’s degree, the quality of public schools, and the gender gap in education," according to the website.

The study puts the San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area at No. 106 among the 150 largest metros. Take this as you wish: San Antonio's ranking did not change from last year's WalletHub study.

It’s one of the lowest-ranked Texas metros, with Austin-Round Rock coming in at No. 9, Dallas-Fort Worth at No. 71, and Houston at No. 9o. The Rio Grande Valley was among the least educated with Corpus Christi at No. 139, and at the very bottom of the list, McAllen at No. 148 and Brownsville No. 149.



The most educated metro in this year's ranking is Ann Arbor, Michigan. Visalia-Porterville, California sits at the bottom of the list as the nation's least educated metropolitan area.

