Beto O'Rourke Says He Can Turn Texas Blue in the 2020 Election

Former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke on Wednesday said he can beat Donald Trump in Texas, bringing along the state's 38 electoral votes and an almost-assured Democratic victory.“We can put Texas in play, and furthermore, we can win Texas,” O’Rourke told a media panel on MSNBC. “I’m going to make sure that the rest of America hears that story, because the No. 1 priority for voters right now is defeating Donald Trump in 2020.”O'Rourke pointed to a poll of registered voters in Texas that showed him with 11 percentage points ahead of Trump in a theoretical matchup, the biggest lead of any Democrat in the race.Texas has been a Republican stronghold for decades, but changing demographics and key victories in the 2018 midterms have convinced some political observers the state is shifting purple.O'Rourke joined the presidential race following his headline-grabbing effort to unseat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. O’Rourke ultimately lost to Cruz, but only by 2.6 points — one of the best showings by any recent Democrat seeking statewide office.