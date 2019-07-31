Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

San Antonio Police Rescue Kidnapped Boy Whom Suspect Reportedly Wanted to Sell

Posted By on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 11:42 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
A San Antonio boy is safe after police say a man kidnapped him with the intent of selling the 9 year old.

Police reportedly spent several hours tracking down the boy, who was kidnapped from downtown. After following several leads, authorities located the boy and the suspect at the H-E-B near Goliad Road and Southeast Military Drive around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The boy was reportedly found in a car in the grocery's parking lot. The suspect was arrested, according to a News 4 San Antonio report, although he has yet to be identified. He faces charges of kidnapping and human trafficking.

Authorities said that the suspect intended to sell the child — either in Eagle Pass or Laredo.



Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Mom Said Men Followed, Took Photos of Her Family While Shopping at Ingram Park Mall Read More

  2. After Refusing to Take Part in the Medicare Expansion, Texas Has Experienced 17 Hospital Closures Read More

  3. No Sign of a Slowdown: New Study Ranks San Antonio No. 2 Among Big Cities for Economic Growth Potential Read More

  4. Ted Cruz Is Heckled and Booed as He Waits in a California Airport Read More

  5. Study: San Antonio Ranks Among the Least Educated Cities in the U.S. Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...