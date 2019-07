San Antonio Police Rescue Kidnapped Boy Whom Suspect Reportedly Wanted to Sell

click to enlarge Shutterstock

A San Antonio boy is safe after police say a man kidnapped him with the intent of selling the 9 year old.Police reportedly spent several hours tracking down the boy, who was kidnapped from downtown. After following several leads, authorities located the boy and the suspect at the H-E-B near Goliad Road and Southeast Military Drive around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.The boy was reportedly found in a car in the grocery's parking lot. The suspect was arrested, according to a News 4 San Antonio report , although he has yet to be identified. He faces charges of kidnapping and human trafficking.Authorities said that the suspect intended to sell the child — either in Eagle Pass or Laredo.