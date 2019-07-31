Wednesday, July 31, 2019
San Antonio Police Rescue Kidnapped Boy Whom Suspect Reportedly Wanted to Sell
Posted
By Sarah Martinez
on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 11:42 AM
click to enlarge
A San Antonio boy is safe after police say a man kidnapped him with the intent of selling the 9 year old.
Police reportedly spent several hours tracking down the boy, who was kidnapped from downtown. After following several leads, authorities located the boy and the suspect at the H-E-B near Goliad Road and Southeast Military Drive around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The boy was reportedly found in a car in the grocery's parking lot. The suspect was arrested, according to a News 4 San Antonio report
, although he has yet to be identified. He faces charges of kidnapping and human trafficking.
Authorities said that the suspect intended to sell the child
— either in Eagle Pass or Laredo.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: Texas, San Antonio, Homeland Security, human trafficking, sell child, South Side, grocery store, H-E-B, Image