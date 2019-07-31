Email
Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Texas Teens Are the New Florida Men: 15 Year Old Charged for Pissing on Shelf at Walmart

Posted By on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 1:12 PM

First, a San Antonio teen licked a bucket of Blue Bell Ice Cream and put it back in the freezer.

Now, another Texas teen is under fire for allegedly urinating on a shelf at a Houston-area Walmart.

According to a report from Houston's KHOU, a 15-year-old boy is accused of unleashing a stream of piss at a Walmart in Porter last Saturday. The youth was with a group of teens who reportedly tried stealing a case of beer but were stopped by employees.

The workers let the teens leave, later realizing that one of them had micturated on a shelf near the beverage aisle. The crew sanitized the area and called authorities.

Video of the incident was originally shared on social media, showing the teens dancing and climbing on merchandise displays and, later, the urine-drenched shelf.



"The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office will not tolerate these types of vulgar acts," authorities said in a statement. "Tampering with consumer products is not only morally reprehensible but can be a felony offense in which offenders will be charged."

The teen is already facing the consequences. He's been charged with tampering with a consumer product, a second degree felony.

