Bexar Judge Nelson Wolff Says He'll Pursue $100,000 in Funding for Court to Address Domestic Violence

click to enlarge
-
Facebook / Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez
-
Bexar County Court Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez
On Wednesday, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff pledged to pursue $100,000 in grant money for a first-of-its-kind drug court focused on domestic violence offenders.
Bexar Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez has championed the hybrid court as a way to address San Antonio's alarming domestic violence rate. Last week, she unveiled a $1 million funding push
for the court, which was recently approved by the Texas Legislature but without any state financial support.
In a letter to Gonzalez, Wolff promised to ask Bexar County Commissioners Court to provide a $100,000 grant. He also said he would meet with the Center for Health Care Services, University Health System and the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council to drum up additional support.
"Thank you for your leadership on this important initiative," Wolff wrote.
The proposed court would offer first-time offenders therapy, education and supervision to reduce the likelihood they end up back in the criminal justice system. Around 85% of local domestic violence cases involve substance abuse, according to Gonzalez.
Last year, 25 San Antonians died in domestic violence incidents
, the highest number on recent record.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.