Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 1, 2019

Bexar Judge Nelson Wolff Says He'll Pursue $100,000 in Funding for Court to Address Domestic Violence

Posted By on Thu, Aug 1, 2019 at 10:29 AM

click to enlarge Bexar County Court Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez - FACEBOOK / JUDGE ROSIE SPEEDLIN GONZALEZ
  • Facebook / Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez
  • Bexar County Court Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez
On Wednesday, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff pledged to pursue $100,000 in grant money for a first-of-its-kind drug court focused on domestic violence offenders.

Bexar Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez has championed the hybrid court as a way to address San Antonio's alarming domestic violence rate. Last week, she unveiled a $1 million funding push for the court, which was recently approved by the Texas Legislature but without any state financial support.

In a letter to Gonzalez, Wolff promised to ask Bexar County Commissioners Court to provide a $100,000 grant. He also said he would meet with the Center for Health Care Services, University Health System and the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council to drum up additional support.

"Thank you for your leadership on this important initiative," Wolff wrote.



The proposed court would offer first-time offenders therapy, education and supervision to reduce the likelihood they end up back in the criminal justice system. Around 85% of local domestic violence cases involve substance abuse, according to Gonzalez.  

Last year, 25 San Antonians died in domestic violence incidents, the highest number on recent record.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Mom Said Men Followed, Took Photos of Her Family While Shopping at Ingram Park Mall Read More

  2. San Antonio Police Rescue Kidnapped Boy Whom Suspect Reportedly Wanted to Sell Read More

  3. Texas Teens Are the New Florida Men: 15 Year Old Charged for Pissing on Shelf at Walmart Read More

  4. John Cornyn Makes the False Claim that Democrats Won't 'Join Republicans in Guaranteeing Coverage for Pre-Existing Conditions' Read More

  5. Beto O'Rourke Says He Can Turn Texas Blue in the 2020 Election Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...