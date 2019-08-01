City of San Antonio, Metro Health Observing National Immunization Month with City-Wide Back-to-School Events

-
August is National Immunization Awareness Month, and the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District (Metro Health) wants to remind you of the importance of staying up-to-date with vaccines.
During the month of August, Metro Health will "encourage community members to protect themselves and their loved ones
from serious diseases by getting all recommended vaccines on time," according to a press release.
Metro Health encourages residents to talk to your doctor, nurse or other healthcare professionals to ensure you, your child and other family members are up-to-date on recommended vaccines.
August is also an important time to ensure your children have all needed vaccines to stay healthy before heading back to school.
Over the next month, the city, in collaboration with Metro Health and other community and medical sponsors, will host back-to-school events that will provide a variety of services, including immunizations.
Below you will find dates and times of these events, along with links to event pages and fliers where more information can be found.
District 1
District 3
District 4
District 5
District 7
District 10
For more information on immunizations regarding which ones are needed and where to find them regularly, visit the Immunizations
page of the City of San Antonio website or contact the immunization clinic at (210) 207-8894.
