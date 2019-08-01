Email
Thursday, August 1, 2019

Democrats Attack John Cornyn Over His Claim the GOP Wants to Protect People With Pre-Existing Conditions

Posted By on Thu, Aug 1, 2019 at 11:30 AM

  Sen. John Cornyn, center, delivers a speech while fellow Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz looks on.
Sen. John Cornyn's recent tweet claiming the GOP would protect people with pre-existing conditions if its rivals across the aisle would just play nice and get along has already figured into Democratic attack ads.

The Texas Democratic Party launched a digital ad Wednesday blasting Cornyn for his history of voting to dismantle the Affordable Care Act and taking $1.7 million in campaign contributions from pharmaceutical companies. The ad asks voters to kick in donations to help build a "war room" to defeat the three-term Republican senator.

Earlier this week, Cornyn tweeted the claim that "Democrats have refused to join Republicans in guaranteeing coverage for pre-existing conditions."

Of course, the irony there is that Cornyn's party has repeatedly tried to overturn President Obama's ACA, which protects millions of Americans from discrimination by health providers based on their pre-existing conditions. He also joined fellow Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in filing a legal brief supporting a federal lawsuit that seeks to completely overturn the act.

"Whether it’s lying about his record on pre-existing conditions or voting against lowering prescription drug prices, John Cornyn will stop at nothing until healthcare is taken away from millions," TDP spokeswoman Brittany Switzer said via a press statement. "Texans can’t trust John Cornyn.”



Several high-profile Democrats including Air Force veteran MJ Hegar and former U.S. Rep. Chris Bell have announced plans to run against Cornyn. However, Cornyn has a formidable fundraising lead. As of June 30, the senator had $9.1 million in cash on hand.

