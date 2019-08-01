Email
Thursday, August 1, 2019

Lyft Launches Program to Aid San Antonio Military Vets With Transportation Needs

Posted By on Thu, Aug 1, 2019 at 1:09 PM

COURTESY
  • Courtesy
Veterans are some of the most revered people in America, yet some of the most ignored at times. Rideshare app Lyft plans to help change that by offering local veterans transportation at no cost.

Beginning Thursday, Lyft will provide military veterans with free transportation to career, housing and food assistance programs in the San Antonio area. Lyft says it will help "bridge the transportation gap" between veterans and the organizations that care for them and provide various services to them.

Lyft has also pledged to donate $75,000 toward free rideshare rides for vets in collaboration with SAMMinistries.

The program will run through January 30, 2020. Veterans interested in enrolling or receiving more information on the program can call SAMMinistries at (210) 340-0302.



  |  

