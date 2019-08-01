Thursday, August 1, 2019
Police Searching for Suspects Who Allegedly Shoplifted, Bit Employees at North Star Mall Macy's
By Sarah Martinez
on Thu, Aug 1, 2019 at 11:54 AM
Courtesy of San Antonio Police Department
Authorities are asking the community for help identifying suspects who reportedly shoplifted items at a local Macy's and physically assaulted employees at the department store.
The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are looking for three female suspects alleged to have stolen clothes from the Macy's at North Star Mall on July 13.
According to a KSAT report
, the suspects attempted to flee the scene, but two employees chased after them. During their escape, the fugitives allegedly assaulted and bit
the workers.
Two of the suspects reportedly fled in an SUV, though no information about the third suspect has been released.
Authorities are asking for anyone with information to come forward by calling Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-7867. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
