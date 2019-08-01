Suspect on the Run After Firing Shots at Ex-Wife Dies During Shootout with Authorities

click to enlarge
San Antonio Police Department
A man wanted by authorities after shooting at his ex-wife and fatally wounding her friend is now dead.
Jose Baca-Olivares fired a shot as the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force attempted to arrest him Wednesday and marshals returned fire. Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman told KSAT
it's unclear whether Baca-Olivares shot himself or was struck by a marshal's bullet.
The 58-year-old's death comes as he was wanted
on a homicide warrant, two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one charge of continuous family violence.
Police say Baca-Olivares killed Juan Carlos Tovar Soto
, and was on the run for the murder. According to KENS 5
, Soto brought his family to San Antonio from Mexico to escape violence and was searching for a job here. Soto was staying in the home of Baca-Olivares' ex-wife. When the suspect arrived at the home, Soto reportedly got between Baca-Olivares and the ex-wife, essentially saving her life
.
Jocelyn Baca, the fugitive's daughter, spoke to multiple news outlets and said her father's death brought peace to her mother
, who Baca-Olivares shot at shortly before his run from the law.
