Suspect on the Run After Firing Shots at Ex-Wife Dies During Shootout with Authorities

click to enlarge San Antonio Police Department

A man wanted by authorities after shooting at his ex-wife and fatally wounding her friend is now dead.Jose Baca-Olivares fired a shot as the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force attempted to arrest him Wednesday and marshals returned fire. Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman told KSAT it's unclear whether Baca-Olivares shot himself or was struck by a marshal's bullet.The 58-year-old's death comes as he was wanted on a homicide warrant, two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one charge of continuous family violence.Police say Baca-Olivares killed Juan Carlos Tovar Soto , and was on the run for the murder. According to KENS 5 , Soto brought his family to San Antonio from Mexico to escape violence and was searching for a job here. Soto was staying in the home of Baca-Olivares' ex-wife. When the suspect arrived at the home, Soto reportedly got between Baca-Olivares and the ex-wife, essentially saving her life Jocelyn Baca, the fugitive's daughter, spoke to multiple news outlets and said her father's death brought peace to her mother , who Baca-Olivares shot at shortly before his run from the law.