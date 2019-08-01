Email
Thursday, August 1, 2019

Suspect on the Run After Firing Shots at Ex-Wife Dies During Shootout with Authorities

Posted By on Thu, Aug 1, 2019 at 12:46 PM

  • San Antonio Police Department
A man wanted by authorities after shooting at his ex-wife and fatally wounding her friend is now dead.

Jose Baca-Olivares fired a shot as the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force attempted to arrest him Wednesday and marshals returned fire. Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman told KSAT it's unclear whether Baca-Olivares shot himself or was struck by a marshal's bullet.

The 58-year-old's death comes as he was wanted on a homicide warrant, two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one charge of continuous family violence.

Police say Baca-Olivares killed Juan Carlos Tovar Soto, and was on the run for the murder. According to KENS 5, Soto brought his family to San Antonio from Mexico to escape violence and was searching for a job here. Soto was staying in the home of Baca-Olivares' ex-wife. When the suspect arrived at the home, Soto reportedly got between Baca-Olivares and the ex-wife, essentially saving her life.



Jocelyn Baca, the fugitive's daughter, spoke to multiple news outlets and said her father's death brought peace to her mother, who Baca-Olivares shot at shortly before his run from the law.

