Another Texas Republican Follows Will Hurd and Announces He Won't Run

Will Hurd gives a recent television interview in Washington.
And now there are four.
On the heels of Congressman Will Hurd's bombshell announcement
that he won't seek re-election, a fourth Texas Republican member of the U.S. House — Kenny Marchant — now says he won't run in 2020.
With the retirements of Hurd, who represents San Antonio and a large swath of the U.S.-Mexico border, and Marchant, whose district is in suburban DFW, a total of 11 House Republicans are now bowing out of the race. Only three Democrats have said they won't run.
Democrats hold a 37-seat majority in the House, and close 2018 races in some Texas districts suggest Republican control of the state may be eroding faster than many anticipated. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has named six Texas districts
among the more than 30 it will work to flip next year.
Hurd won his district by less than 1,000 votes last year over Gina Ortiz Jones, a Democrat and Air Force vet who's running again in 2020. Last cycle, Marchant eked out a 3-point victory over underfunded Democratic challenger Jan McDowell.
On Monday, Jones' campaign said it raised more than $100,000 in the 24 hours following Hurd's retirement announcement.
“Texas is the biggest battleground state. Republicans know it and Texas Democrats damn sure know it," Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa said, adding that he expects more GOP retirements as the election grows closer.
